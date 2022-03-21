UPDATE: Billy Ray Turner has been found guilty on all charges, including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted first-degree murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One week after the Billy Ray Turner trial began and after requesting Sunday off, the jury in the trial is scheduled to hear closing arguments from the prosecutors and defense.

During closing arguments, prosecutor Austin Scofield recalled Jimmie Martin’s testimony. Martin is the cousin of Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra. He was also the person who led police to the gun allegedly used in Wright’s murder, which was found in a Mississippi lake.

Scofield also said the people who killed Wright “are amateurs” and Turner became “visibly nervous” when he was shown the alleged gun used in Wright’s death. He also stated that Turner was present during the time in which Sherra said she wanted Wright killed and Turner responded, “What do you want me to do?”

Turner said he went to Atlanta to visit relatives but he could not provide the names of his relatives. His attorney, John Keith Perry said Turner never agreed to do anything for anyone and Martin admitted that Turner was not at a meeting where they were planning to sell guns.

Perry also said that the prosecution had a contract with Martin to solve Wright’s murder case. The prosecutors rebutted saying Martin’s testimony had consistency, corroboration and a contract that stated if he did not tell the truth, he could be prosecuted.

Turner is accused of being involved in the 2010 murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright and is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Wright’s ex-wife Sherra is currently serving 30 years for facilitating Wright’s murder.

