James J. Eaton, the suspect in the shooting of three Palestinian Americans near the UVM campus Saturday, pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted second-degree murder Monday in Chittenden County Criminal Court.

Eaton, 48, was arrested Sunday by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives near where the shooting took place on North Prospect Street at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities are scheduled to offer more details at noon Monday on the shooting of the three men who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the UVM campus.

The men, all age 20, were identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmed. Two of the victims are U.S. citizens and the third is in the country with legal permission. Two of the men were wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said.

Two of the men were in stable condition and the other suffered “much more serious injuries,” Murad said in a statement Sunday.

The victims’ families and and other advocates are urging police and prosecutors to investigate the shooting as a hate crime.

Murad, who expressed sympathies for the victims and their families, said there is no additional information to suggest a motive.

“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven,” he said.

“The fact is that we don’t yet know as much as we want to right now,” Murad added. “But I urge the public to avoid making conclusions based on statements from uninvolved parties who know even less.”

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee released a statement Sunday saying that the victims were Palestinian American college students and that there is “reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab.”

A man shouted and harassed the victims, who were conversing in Arabic, then proceeded to shoot them, the committee’s statement said.

The FBI in Albany, New York, posted a statement late Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, saying the bureau is actively investigating the shooting with the Burlington Police Department, the ATF and other federal, state and local agencies.

The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and would continue to receive law enforcement updates.

The Institute for Middle East Understanding posted a statement on X that the institute said was from the victims’ families.

“We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children,” the statement said. “We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime. We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice.”

Ramallah Friends School posted a statement on Facebook saying the three young men were graduates of the private school in the West Bank.

“While we are relieved to know that they are alive, we remain uncertain about their condition and hold them in the light,” the school said. “We stand united in hope and support for their well-being during this challenging time.”

In response to the shooting, U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries encouraged people to “unequivocally denounce the startling rise of anti-Arab hate and Islamophobia in America.”

“No one should ever be targeted for their ethnicity or religious affiliation in our country,” the New York Democrat said in the statement posted on X. “We will not let hatred win.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent, also denounced the shooting.

“It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation,” Sanders said in a statement.

Gov. Phil Scott called the shooting a tragedy, calling on the state’s residents to unite and “not let this incident incite more hate or divisiveness.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.