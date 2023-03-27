Asylum seekers at Roxham Road in Champlain, NY are now greeted with a sign that says it is illegal to cross into Canada and that they will be arrested and possibly returned to the United States, causing many people to be stranded without food, water, or warm clothes.

Word is beginning to get out that the Roxham Road unofficial border crossing is closed, as the Greyhound bus from New York City only had two migrants looking to cross, down from the dozens at a time just a few days ago.

“We are seeing illegal immigration and asylum seekers crossing both sides of the border like we have never seen before,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones.

People are still trying to cross, however, as one refugee from Afghanistan who traveled to Plattsburgh said he traveled from Mexico through the United States looking to seek asylum in Canada. He said he heard that Roxham Road was no longer allowing people through, but thinks he still has a chance because he is a lawyer and understands the law.

Jones said he thanks the federal government for stepping in to help solve a major issue, but wishes there was more of a warning that the policy was about to change.

“To come out with a decision to close down Roxham Road somewhere around noon on Friday, and to have it go into effect at midnight, it gave nobody a warning,” Jones said. “We don’t have the resources to take care of these people that are coming here that could be stuck in the North Country because they’re expecting to cross Roxham Road.”

One local woman who offers migrants clothes and blankets to stay warm said she hopes taxi drivers stop offering people rides from Plattsburgh to the border so they don’t have to go through being arrested and returned to the United States at the official border crossing in Champlain

Jones said the federal government needs to assist local governments by providing the necessary resources to deal with any migrants that may be stranded in the North Country including food, water, and warm clothing.