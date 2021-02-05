Maine ban on religious tuition funding goes to Supreme Court

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo an American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over whether the Trump administration can exclude people in the country illegally from the count used for divvying up congressional seats. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A lawsuit with implications in Vermont and New Hampshire is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The lawsuit, which demands that Maine pay tuition for some students to attend religious schools, was appealed in a filing to the high court on Thursday, said Michael Bindas an attorney from the Institute for Justice.

Bindas said he hopes the Supreme Court decides to decide to hear the case and “resolve this issue once and for all.” Maine allows families who reside in towns without their own public schools to receive tuition to attend a public or private school of their choice. But religious schools are excluded.

The Maine case has broad implications. Lawsuits are pending over similar programs in New Hampshire and Vermont.