(NEWS10) — Making holiday gift returns this week? A survey by RetailMeNot found that over 38% of shoppers will be returning gift items they didn’t want.

The survey also found:

48% of shoppers are looking for better deals and sales after the holidays

34% say they’re planning to shop for themselves

9% are looking for better-stocked shelves and items they couldn’t get before the holidays

Suggestions when making returns

Understand return policies and deadlines. Make sure you have the necessary paperwork and packaging material (if returning by mail).

Avoid peak return times. Try not to return unwanted gifts immediately after Christmas or on weekends.

If you plan to return a gift, don’t be afraid to ask for the receipt. Having this will ensure you receive a full refund in case the item has dropped in price since the purchase.

Stay organized. Make a list of what you need to return and where.

Return policies

RetailMeNot also compiled a list of stores with the best return policies. These include: