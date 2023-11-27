BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man charged with shooting three Palestinian-American students in Burlington appeared in court on Monday, drawing national attention to the case. Jason J. Eaton, 48, pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree attempted murder and faces a potential lifelong prison sentence if convicted.

Burlington police credited a combination of luck, effective police work, and the assistance of federal investigators for the swift arrest.

City officials expressed shock over the weekend’s shooting, with Mayor Miro Weinberger calling it one of the most disturbing events in the city’s history. While there are calls to classify this as a hate crime, the U.S. Attorney’s office emphasized following the facts and the rule of law before determining the nature of the crime.

During the arraignment, Margaret Jansch, the public defender, stated, “We enter a plea of not guilty.”

Chittenden County States Attorney Sarah George remarked, “Although evidence supporting a hate crime enhancement is yet to be found, there’s no question that this is a hateful act.”

On Saturday evening, the victims were walking near a residence on 69 North Prospect Street, which belonged to one victim’s grandmother. Police found the men shot near the home, allegedly by Eaton, who reportedly fired four shots.

Following the shooting, police canvassed the area on Sunday, seeking information from residents. During this inquiry, police encountered Eaton, who made a peculiar statement and requested legal representation, leading to his detainment for questioning.

Authorities confirmed securing a search warrant after Eaton’s arrest and found a firearm matching ballistic evidence from the shooting.

As of Monday noon, the three college students remained in the ICU at UVM Medical Center.