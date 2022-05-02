GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A New England live streamer says he will be the first person to document a walk across the country in efforts to raise money for a non-profit.

Sean Clancy began his walk across the country in Boston at 9 a.m. Sunday. About 30 people gathered for the send off, while viewers on his live streaming service, Twitch, also watched him set off.

“”I’m feeling absolutely elated, so excited,” he said. “Feels like its been months, not years in the works coming and its finally happening.”

In the months leading up to the walk, Clancy trained 10 miles a day for about three hours. He has already begun to encourage others to become active on his Twitch account. For instance, he has seen people walking on their treadmills through his live stream. “It’s really fun to be able to do that,” Clancy said.

Twitch will be used to interact with his fans along his journey to document every step that he takes, whether rain or shine. Live streaming will also keep himself motivated, “relying a lot on reaction and daily conversations to keep attention,” he said. The livestream can be watched at subwaysean on the Twitch platform.

Clancy will walk 3,044 miles and expects it to take six to seven months. For every 20 miles, $20 is raised for a non-profit called Big City Mountaineers, which helps youth with resources like gear and travel. Youth are given a chance to experience the great outdoors and gain knowledge through funded nature trips.

“Every item they get so their sleeping bags, tents and everything, allows another kid to join in on the adventures that they have and so what Big City Mountaineers does is they work with organizations that already exist like the YMCA, Boys and Girls Clubs, and they take kids from unprivileged communities on these wild adventures and take them out to the wilderness to teach them the importance of connecting with nature and getting involved with hiking,” Clancy said.

Sean Clancy’s walking route across the country. Courtesy of Sean Clancy.

When it came to planning the route, Clancy considered a few factors.

“I looked up back roadways, avoiding highways of course, just because you can’t walk on those and when I looked those up, I picked a destination that was closest to California so between San Francisco and Los Angeles,” he said. “Los Angeles ended up being the shortest route.”

Clancy also used Google to plan his route so he can avoid avoid highways. “I try to use sidewalks the entire way, so I used that to plan mostly this route.”

A baby stroller will be used to carry all of his supplies such as a first aid kit, tent, sleeping bag, and tech gear since his backpack won’t be able to hold too much weight.

Clancy said fans are welcome to say hello or join the walk, if they happen to see him. Clancy will be utilizing an app called Real-time IRL that live streams his exact location

“I actually encourage them if they live along the route to come out and join us for the walk,” he said.

As Clancy’s goals are meeting as many people as he can, seeing the countryside and advertising his partnership with Big City Mountaineers.

To donate to Big City Mountaineers visit gofundme.com.