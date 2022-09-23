SAN FRANCISCO (KXAN) — Actor Matthew McConaughey is again hinting at a future political career. The Oscar-winner talked about his presidential aspirations at a conference in San Francisco earlier this week, SFGATE reported.

McConaughey was a featured speaker at Dreamforce, an annual tech conference by Salesforce. SFGATE wrote that the actor spoke to Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff while there, and though McConaughey didn’t make any specifications on the possibility of running for president, he did say he’d consider it in the future and he’d “be arrogant not to.”

This isn’t the first time he’s teased at a political career. Previously, however, it’s been on a smaller scale. McConaughey considered running for governor of Texas, but ultimately announced in November 2021 that he wouldn’t take the path of politics “at the moment.”

He hasn’t been shy to make political commentary either.

Over the summer, he visited Washington, D.C. to talk with lawmakers about gun legislation following the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 children in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

He also spoke with Kara Swisher in a 40-minute-long interview on “Sway”, a New York Times Opinion podcast, about Texas’ political landscape and his thoughts on pursuing a career in politics.

McConaughey said at Dreamscape that if presidential candidacy is in his future, it would be because “it chose him,” according to SFGATE.

“If that happened to me I would be pulled into it. If I’m living right, which I’m trying to, we get pulled into things… it’s inevitable. I didn’t choose it, it chose me,” McConaughey said according to SFGATE.