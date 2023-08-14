(KHON/NEXSTAR) — In the wake of the devastation caused by wildfires in Maui, several communities and homes are now destroyed and dozens are confirmed dead. As relief efforts continue, our station and the Red Cross are teaming up to help those affected.

Through a partnership with the American Red Cross, KHON2 and its parent company Nexstar have a dedicated Maui wildfire donation page where you can donate directly toward those impacted by the tragedy.

Additionally, KHON2 will host a Malama Maui telethon in partnership with the American Red Cross on Monday, August 14 from 5 to 10 a.m. HST (11 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST). That event will stream live on KHON2.com.

The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946 killed more than 150 people on the Big Island.

A flyover of the area Thursday showed normally vibrant communities had been reduced to gray and black. Street after street was nothing but rubble and foundation, said Associated Press video journalist Ty O’Neil, who was on the flight. The road was littered with charred vehicles, and an elementary school was left a mess of collapsed steel.

The Maui blaze is the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.