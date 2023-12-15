LOS ANGELES (WBOY) — Mayim Bialik has announced that she is no longer the host of “Jeopardy!” after being declared one of two permanent hosts more than a year ago.

According to a post on her Instagram, Sony — the owners of “Jeopardy!” — informed Bialik that she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of the show, meaning that her co-host Ken Jennings will likely take over the full-time gig.

Bialik’s full post reads:

As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you. 🙏 Mayim Bialik on Instagram

Following long-time host Alex Trebek’s death in 2020, the game show spent two years with a rotating cast of celebrity hosts as it searched for a perfect fit. In 2022, Jennings and Bialik were announced as the permanent co-hosts of the game show, both of which being former Jeopardy! champions, according to Today.