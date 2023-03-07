(The Hill) — Two of the Americans who were kidnapped at gunpoint just over the Mexican border on Friday have been found dead, and the other two traveling with them were found alive with one wounded, according to a Mexican state governor.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said on Tuesday that the fourth kidnapping victim had no injuries, according to The Associated Press. The FBI revealed on Sunday that the group of four Americans were kidnapped by armed men on Friday, and asked for the public’s assistance in helping locate them.

The four Americans were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates and were taken by the gunmen just after crossing into Matamoros in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Several media outlets had reported on Tuesday that the group was traveling to Mexico for a medical procedure.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said in a statement on Monday that a Mexican citizen was also killed during the incident.

DEVELOPING…