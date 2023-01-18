Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, on March 9, 2020.

Elon Musk said he believes the Biden administration might try to “weaponize” federal agencies against Twitter if former President Trump returns to the platform.

Musk made the comment on Wednesday in a reply to a tweet from another user who reported that Trump is planning to do so after his account was restored in November.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that Trump is urging Facebook to restore his account, which has been locked since the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and is considering a return to Twitter after his account was restored following Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Trump at least initially indicated after the suspension on his Twitter account was lifted that he would instead remain on his own platform, Truth Social.

“Will be interesting to see how the Biden administration reacts to this. They may try to weaponize Federal agencies against Twitter,” Musk posted.

Musk’s comment comes a week after House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) officially launched the GOP’s investigation of Biden family finances and allegations surrounding President Biden’s son Hunter Biden. Comer also has sent letters to former top executives at Twitter to request they testify about their role in how the platform handled news reporting about information allegedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

He said these executives played a role in “suppressing” the public’s access to information about the Biden family on Twitter ahead of the 2020 presidential election.