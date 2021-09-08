Naked woman in golf cart interrupts armed standoff in Florida

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Florida had plenty on their hands Sunday morning while they tried to defuse a standoff with an armed teenager on a rooftop. According to an arrest affidavit, a naked woman who had nothing to do with the situation drove a golf cart into the crime scene.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says it set up a perimeter after 18-year-old Myles Abbott fled from deputies, climbed onto the roof of a home and pointed a gun at them. The standoff lasted around six hours.

According to the affidavit, at some point, Jessica Elisabeth Smith, 28, of Boston, drove a golf cart past marked sheriff’s vehicles at the scene, ignoring commands to leave as she approached the house.

The affidavit says her “actions and inability to follow directions put multiple deputies at risk for potentially getting shot at.” Deputies say they eventually managed to get her out of the golf cart and handcuffed her.

“The defendant had a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, and she was completely nude,” the affidavit said.

Smith now faces a charge of resisting an officer without violence.