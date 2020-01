The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2020 inductees today.

Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex will be joinging Rock ‘n’ Roll’s exclusive club.

A band or performer can’t be nominated until 25 years after their first album is released. The 35th annual rock and roll hall of fame induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on HBO.