ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is one of the top 10 states for pedestrian deaths, according to an analysis of federal traffic safety data by a group of personal injury lawyers.

From 2012 to 2020, New York had 2,534 highway fatalities, the fourth highest number in the U.S., according to the study by Rosenberg, Minc, Falkoff & Wolff, LLP, a New York City firm.

Meanwhile, Vermont had the second fewest number of traffic deaths over the eight-year period — 54. New Hampshire had the 7th fewest deaths with 103

Top U.S. states with the most pedestrian deaths

RankStateTotal pedestrian deaths (2012-2020)
1California7,724
2Florida5,615
3Texas5,225
4New York2,534
5Georgia1,962
6North Carolina1,787
7Arizona1,639
8New Jersey1,490
9Pennsylvania1,426
10Michigan1,365

Average number of pedestrians killed per year

State202020192018201720162015201420132012Avg.
Calif.986972978940933819709734653858
Fla.696713706654653588588499477624
Texas687649616608675479479480482581
N.Y.231268268246307264264336303282
Ga.279236262253232163163176167218
N.C.228209224198200172172174200199
Ariz.222212236213186142142151122182
N.J.173175173183163168168129156166
Pa.143147197147170161161147163158
Mich.171141142156163148148148130152

States with the fewest pedestrian deaths

RankStateTotal pedestrian deaths (2012-2020)
1Wyoming53
2Vermont54
3North Dakota55
4South Dakota73
5District of Columbia87
6Alaska99
7New Hampshire103
8Rhode Island108
9Maine116
10Idaho123

