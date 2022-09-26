ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York is one of the top 10 states for pedestrian deaths, according to an analysis of federal traffic safety data by a group of personal injury lawyers.
From 2012 to 2020, New York had 2,534 highway fatalities, the fourth highest number in the U.S., according to the study by Rosenberg, Minc, Falkoff & Wolff, LLP, a New York City firm.
Meanwhile, Vermont had the second fewest number of traffic deaths over the eight-year period — 54. New Hampshire had the 7th fewest deaths with 103
Top U.S. states with the most pedestrian deaths
|Rank
|State
|Total pedestrian deaths (2012-2020)
|1
|California
|7,724
|2
|Florida
|5,615
|3
|Texas
|5,225
|4
|New York
|2,534
|5
|Georgia
|1,962
|6
|North Carolina
|1,787
|7
|Arizona
|1,639
|8
|New Jersey
|1,490
|9
|Pennsylvania
|1,426
|10
|Michigan
|1,365
Average number of pedestrians killed per year
|State
|2020
|2019
|2018
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|2012
|Avg.
|Calif.
|986
|972
|978
|940
|933
|819
|709
|734
|653
|858
|Fla.
|696
|713
|706
|654
|653
|588
|588
|499
|477
|624
|Texas
|687
|649
|616
|608
|675
|479
|479
|480
|482
|581
|N.Y.
|231
|268
|268
|246
|307
|264
|264
|336
|303
|282
|Ga.
|279
|236
|262
|253
|232
|163
|163
|176
|167
|218
|N.C.
|228
|209
|224
|198
|200
|172
|172
|174
|200
|199
|Ariz.
|222
|212
|236
|213
|186
|142
|142
|151
|122
|182
|N.J.
|173
|175
|173
|183
|163
|168
|168
|129
|156
|166
|Pa.
|143
|147
|197
|147
|170
|161
|161
|147
|163
|158
|Mich.
|171
|141
|142
|156
|163
|148
|148
|148
|130
|152
States with the fewest pedestrian deaths
|Rank
|State
|Total pedestrian deaths (2012-2020)
|1
|Wyoming
|53
|2
|Vermont
|54
|3
|North Dakota
|55
|4
|South Dakota
|73
|5
|District of Columbia
|87
|6
|Alaska
|99
|7
|New Hampshire
|103
|8
|Rhode Island
|108
|9
|Maine
|116
|10
|Idaho
|123
To view the full report, you can visit the RMFW Law website.