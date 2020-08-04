New York’s coronavirus travel advisory now includes Rhode Island

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days. (Photo by Byron Smith/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York has added Rhode Island to the list of states on its coronavirus advisory, while removing Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed visitors from states on the list—including New Yorkers returning from those states—to quarantine for 14 days due to coronavirus numbers there. Travelers from a removed state should finish out quarantine for the full 14 days from arrival in the state.

Cuomo says that Rhode Island currently meets the metrics to qualify for the advisory: Its positive test rate is above 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or its positivity rate is 10% or more during the same time period.

“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers,” Cuomo said. “We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago—and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there—so we must all remain vigilant.”

As of Tuesday, the travel advisory includes:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Statewide, 1.05% of Monday’s COVID-19 tests were positive, with 746 new cases. The total in New York has been 417,589 cases in 43 counties since the outbreak began. While three deaths were reported Monday—in Erie, Herkimer, and Monroe Counties—no new deaths were reported in New York City for the third day in a row.

Hospitalizations: 568

ICU patients: 139

Intubated patients: 69

Discharged: 73,326

New hospitalizations: 85

New deaths: 3

Death toll: 25,175

The latest positivity rates by region are below:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 1.0% 0.9% 1.1% Central New York 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.8% 1.1% Long Island 1.0% 1.3% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.7% 1.0% 1.7% New York City 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% North Country 0.4% 0.0% 0.6% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.9% 0.9% Western New York 0.7% 2.2% 1.1%

Of the 417,589 total individuals who have tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: