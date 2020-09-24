New York’s Republican leaders push for federal aid to local governments

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2020, file photo dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republican leaders of New York’s state Senate and Assembly want the federal government to provide direct aid to states and localities. They’re worried that without assistance, taxes will rise while services are reduced.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay urged New York’s congressional delegation to include financial aid if they’re working on more stimulus legislation: “The only way to successfully overcome the significant challenges New York now faces is with help from our partners in Washington. The viability of our cities, our schools, our local governments, our workforce, and our entire infrastructure depends on federal action,” Barclay said. “We know a willingness exists among federal officials to deliver additional COVID relief, and we remain hopeful that they will find a way.”

Ortt and Barclay endorsed a recent proposal including direct aid to state and local governments, enhanced unemployment benefits, stimulus checks targeted to working families, small business loans, and funding for schools and testing.

Take a look at the letter addressed to the congressional delegation below: