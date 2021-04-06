North Country collaborative aims to strengthen food system disrupted by COVID

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Health Institute is launching the Adirondack Food System Network to understand system-wide issues, identify gaps and “develop realistic solutions to help strengthen and promote a more resilient food system.”

As a result of COVID-19, AHI says market supply chain and trade disruptions have limited food accessibility. These disruptions affected vulnerable residents that may not have access to transportation and the means to purchase fresh food. Subsequently, farmers have also been faced with disruptions to market access, especially due to the closure of restaurants, retail, and other food establishments, and the overall loss of market access.

The food system came together with seed funding from the Adirondack Foundation.

“We now have a community platform for collective action focused on food and equity. We have the opportunity to address low farmer incomes and rising food insecurity in our region simultaneously,” explained Brittany Christenson, the Executive Director of ADK Action, and Co-Chair of the program’s Steering Committee. “With this network, we can connect the dots between problems and solutions across sectors and build our food system back better.”

Collaboration will initially focus on connecting efforts in five areas: production, consumption, distribution, processing, and food waste management. The Network covers nine New York counties: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, St. Lawrence, Saratoga, Warren, and Washington.

If you would like to get involved with the initiative, fill out their online form.