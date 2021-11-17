FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. President Joe Biden has directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it has suspended implementation of the Biden administration’s mandate requiring employers with more than 100 employees to require vaccination or COVID-19 testing.

The announcement comes after a November 12 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit that halted the agency’s “emergency temporary standard” until further court order. Starting Nov. 5, employers had 30 days to implement a vaccination plan or 60 days to implement a mask and test plan.

Challenges to President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate will be consolidated in the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, a panel dominated by judges appointed by Republicans, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Cincinnati-based court was selected Tuesday in a random drawing using ping-pong balls, a process employed when challenges to certain federal agency actions are filed in multiple courts. In all, 34 objections have been filed in all 11 federal regional circuits, plus the District of Columbia.

The Biden administration has insisted the mandate is on strong legal footing. It also has the backing of the American Medical Association, which filed papers in support of the mandate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

