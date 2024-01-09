WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – People who are hoping to have a Polish meal might want to be careful about what kielbasa they use.

Salm Partners LLC, of Denmark, Wisconsin, has issued a recall for just over 133,039 pounds of turkey kielbasa that may be contaminated with bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday.

Consumers complained of finding bone fragments in some of the recalled kielbasa, according to the FSIS. (USDA)

The ready-to-eat kielbasa, sold as “Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa,” was packed in vacuum-sealed 13-ounce packages printed with the establishment number “P-32009” and a use-by date of April 24, 2024, or April 27, 2024.

The products were shipped to retailers nationwide, according to the FSIS.

Salm Partners LLC was made aware of the issue after consumers complained of finding bone fragments in the sausage. Additional complaints were reported to the FSIS. One of the consumers suffered a “minor oral injury,” the FSIS wrote.

Anyone who purchased the kielbasa is being urged to throw it away or return it. Those with additional questions can contact the CEO of Salm Partners at 920-863-5559 ext. 1346, the FSIS wrote in its notice.