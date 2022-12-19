A 64-year-old man died on West Avenue Friday evening, police say, after he was hit by a truck on his bicycle. It happened at about 6:30 p.m., when Calvin Gong, of Saratoga Springs, was riding southbound in the area of Grand Avenue.

There, he was allegedly hit by a Ford truck. The driver of the Ford stuck around until police arrived, and was cooperative with their investigation, according to a spokesperson for Saratoga Springs Police.

Gong was unresponsive when police arrived. Firefighters took him to Albany Med, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck has not been charged. It is unclear what caused the crash at this point, but police say their investigation is ongoing.