LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) — Police held a press conference in Lee, Massachusetts regarding the missing Shaker High School English teacher Meghan Marohn. Police said Marohn, 42, of Delmar, went missing on Sunday.

The press conference was an overall update of the case. Police have not located her yet, but say they don’t suspect foul play.

Police said the missing person report was filed Tuesday with the Bethlehem Police Department. The Lee Police Department then happened to find her car, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, on Church Street at Longcope Park in Lee. They found that the car was parked there since Sunday.

Lee Police launched a search effort, focusing on the two-mile radius around where her car was found. They are collaborating with the Massachusetts State Police, using K9 units and drones. The Berkshire Detective unit is also helping with the search.

“While the matter is still under investigation I do not believe there’s any direct threat to our community and I think that’s important to report,” said Lee Police Department Police Chief Craig DeSantis.

“I want to stress this is very much a search effort for a missing person, it is typical and normal for a local police department to reach out to the Berkshire Detective Unit,” said Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis said some areas of the woods are thick and have hampered search efforts. Police said there is no evidence that a crime was committed. They haven’t found any physical evidence but are using data from her cell phone.

On Wednesday, her brother, Peter Naple, told NEWS10 that he was very concerned for his sister. “She’s been out there for a few days that we know of, there’s been an extensive search for the last 36 hours and nothing has been turned up.”

Kathleen Skeals is deputy superintendent for North Colonie Central School District, which includes Shaker High. She said that Marohn has been an English teacher there since 2018, and added that she’s a wonderful poet and a big fan of the outdoors.

Marohn is described as 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 pounds with red hair and green eyes. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you can contact Lee Police at (413) 243-5530, Bethlehem Police at (518) 439-9973, or call 911.