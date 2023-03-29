A sign hangs outside of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant on May 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(KTLA) – Popeyes has a new menu item that takes a sweet twist on the restaurant’s iconic biscuits.

On Monday, the fast-food company rollout its new Strawberry Biscuits, a limited-time menu item available at participating restaurants nationwide.

“We are thrilled to introduce the latest culinary creation to our dessert menu, the irresistible Strawberry Biscuits,” Amy Alarcon, the vice president of culinary innovation, said in a statement. “The perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries, Strawberry Biscuits offer a delicious touch of sweetness to any meal.”

The biscuits retail for $1.79 for one, $2.99 for two, and $5.39 for a pack of four.

The Strawberry Biscuits aren’t the only new menu item coming to Popeyes: the company is also rolling out a new family meal option and a fan-favorite food item that will be available on menus at participating restaurants.

The new Family Feast menu offering will include six pieces of Popeyes chicken, two chicken sandwiches, two large sides, and biscuits for a starting price of $29.99. The meal comes in two flavors: classic and spicy.

The fan-favorite item, the Big Box, has also returned to menus nationwide with new choices. Guests can now customize their Big Box with the new eight-piece chicken nuggets option or two bone-in chicken pieces. Both options come with two regular sides and one biscuit, and cost $6.99.

Guests can visit their local Popeyes location to see if the new items are available.

Popeyes isn’t the only chain adding a strawberry sweet to its menu. In April, McDonald’s will launch a Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry at participating restaurants. Earlier this week, McDonald’s added a new dessert, the Guava & Crème Pie, but only at restaurants in one state.