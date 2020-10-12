Razor blades found in pizza dough leads to Maine man’s arrest

SACO, Maine (AP) — Officials say a man suspected of putting razor blades into fresh pizza dough sold at a Maine supermarket has been arrested.

Police say a customer at the Hannaford grocery story in Saco, Maine found razor blades in a Portland Pie brand pizza dough on October 5. The man arrested Sunday in Dover, New Hampshire, is a former employee of a company called It’ll Be Pizza, which produces Portland Pie branded products.

Police have expanded the investigation to include other suspected tampering cases. Hannaford on Sunday recalled all Portland Pie dough and cheese products at its 184 stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

