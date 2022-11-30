WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step down from her role as leader of the Democrats, conversations started right away with who would take her spot.

But it’s now official. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) will lead House Democrats in the next Congress.

“It’s an honor to stand before you today as the incoming Democratic leader,” he said. “As we work to advance the ball for everyday Americans and get stuff done.”

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) was elected Democratic Whip, and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Cali.) will take over as caucus chair.

“House Democrats are ready to work for you,” Clark said.

“The energy of our caucus was handshakes, high fives and hugs as we transitioned,” Aguilar said.

The new leaders say despite past disagreements, they’re ready to keep House Democrats united.

“Everybody matters. Progressives, new dems, blue dogs,” Jeffries said.

“Our caucus is about these shared values,” Clark added.

House and Senate Democrats are welcoming the change. Rep. Ilhan Omar calls this a generational shift. “I think he has the tools that are necessary to lead us, and I support him and the rest of the slate,” Omar said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says he expects his fellow Brooklynite to bring about historic change.

“He is someone who I know will both hold the line on our democratic values, while being ready to listen and keep an open mind,” Schumer said.