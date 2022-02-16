ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–It’s been almost one week since the mask mandate for most businesses has been lifted in New York State, but still the mask mandate remains in schools .

“Kids can go to the movie theater, they can go to Chuck E. Cheese’s and have birthday parties. They can go to the mall. They can go everywhere and they’re not required to wear a mask, but you’re going to make them wear a mask in school? That doesn’t make any sense,” stated Republican Assemblyman Chris Tauge.

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday backed a hostile amendment in an effort to make a change.

The bill, what it actually does, in laymen’s terms—bureaucrats cannot make decisions for your children. Any child 18 or younger would not be required to be masked unless parents want them to be masked. that government could not force them to wear a mask,” explained Tauge.

The Assemblyman said the bill was defeated in both Houses. However, in the Assembly, it did have support from some democrats.

“There were seven Democratic lawmakers in the Assembly that voted along with us Republicans,” recalled Tauge.

After February Break, Governor Kathy Hochul announced an assessment will be made as to whether or not kids will be able remove their masks in schools.

Republicans say that’s not soon enough, and schools have been calling for a clear set of metrics on when it will be lifted.

“There is not a magic number,” said Governor Hochul.” I know the numbers are tending upward and that is positive. I’m also going to look at what our infection rate is is at that time.”

Already, 5 million test kits have been sent out to schools.

Governor Hochul said it is a possibility that after reviewing COVID data on March 4th, students may be able to unmask that following Monday.