MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Most of us have seen the devastation caused by a string of deadly tornadoes that struck several states over the weekend. One town, being called ground zero, is Mayfield, Kentucky. But residents of another Mayfield, located right here in New York’s Capital Region, are taking action to help.

“It’s amazing the massive amount of destruction that Mother Nature can put on a community in such a short time,” said Mayor Jamie Ward, the devastation being more than 1,000 miles away from his community of Mayfield, New York. “Mother Nature just unloaded its wrath on those poor, poor folks in those communities.”

Mayor Ward and others felt that Mayfield, New York should stand by Mayfield, Kentucky. So they have decided to adopt the tornado ravaged town in Kentucky as a kind of Sister City.

And they have set up a fund to help the residents who are grieving and lost just about everything they own. Ward says it’s another way for one small rural community to wrap their arms around another.

“Mayfield squared. Mayfield standing with Mayfield is Mayfield Strong.”

“I just posted it this morning, and I have already have gotten numerous calls,” said Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino, of the new fundraising effort. He is the one who got the ball rolling by reaching out to law enforcement in Kentucky.

“They are accepting other items, but we felt it would be easier and quicker to get them money for them to buy what they need.”

Checks or money orders can be made out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Association. It’s a non-profit organization.

You can drop off donations in person or mail them to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office:

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 20

Johnstown, New York 12095

Anyone in the area can also use a drop box at the Mayfield Town Hall Clerk’s Office.

Giardino says that all the money, “100 percent of it is going to the fund that they have set up in Mayfield, Kentucky.”