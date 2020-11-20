Giuliani’s leaking hair dye mocked on social media

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Rudy Giuliani held a press conference Thursday that drew headlines, but not for the reasons he had hoped.

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, arranged the briefing to discuss the Trump campaign’s unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud in the election. But, at one point Giuliani began to sweat and what appeared to be hair dye dripped down his face on both sides.

Twitter did what Twitter does best and took full advantage of the situation, as you can see below:

Rudy leaking from both ears… pic.twitter.com/MJCp5s8sV7 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 19, 2020

Did anyone else think of #thefifthelement when they saw Rudy Giuliani today? 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/Rajz2tVKFf — Christopher Arce (@puerca_sucia) November 19, 2020

From shoo fly to ooze guy! pic.twitter.com/4QPzdYWjyZ — Spoonman (@Stan_Spooner) November 19, 2020

Rudy: The instructions say non-drip! I’m gonna sue the hair dye industry! pic.twitter.com/1CBbCeCYmf — Dion (@Noid68) November 19, 2020