Giuliani’s leaking hair dye mocked on social media

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Rudy Giuliani held a press conference Thursday that drew headlines, but not for the reasons he had hoped.
Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, arranged the briefing to discuss the Trump campaign’s unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud in the election. But, at one point Giuliani began to sweat and what appeared to be hair dye dripped down his face on both sides.
Twitter did what Twitter does best and took full advantage of the situation, as you can see below: