KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Sam’s Club has announced a new membership deal for educators before the next school year.

The retailer is offering a limited-time membership offer for teachers and administrators that gives them 60% off a standard Sam’s Club membership, making the membership $20.

The membership offer starts Monday, July 17 and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 15.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

To qualify, you have to be a new member and work as a state-licensed/certified teacher, principal, assistant principal or school employee at a school that is pre-K through 12th grade. The deal also covers college and university professors.

Vice President of Membership at Sam’s Club Scott Ludwig said the company hopes that this new membership option helps teachers save money while getting their classrooms student ready.

“We know that educators continue to dip into their own wallets to pay for classroom supplies, and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides,” Ludwig said.

Teachers can sign up and find more information here.

Educators can also score back-to-school deals from Target, Walt Disney World hotels. Some teachers create wish lists of classroom supplies in hopes that people will pitch in to help “Clear the List.”