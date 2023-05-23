Senator Chuck Schumer announced Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has told U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to reject imports of some popular, unauthorized, disposable e-cigarettes, including Elf Bar, Esco Bar and Eon Smoke.

Schumer said that the FDA’s directive is a major step to protect the public health of Upstate kids and teens, who are often targeted by companies, which offer cheap, colorful, and flavored disposable e-cigarettes that are highly addictive and dangerous.

“This week’s announcement from the FDA banning the import of these harmful and addictive disposable e-cigarettes is a major step toward protecting our kids and teens,” said Senator Schumer.

A 2022 survey by the FDA and CDC found that of the 2.6 million youth regularly use e-cigarettes and more than half of them use disposable products like Elf Bars.

Specifically, Schumer said the e-cigarettes sold under the brand names Elf Bar, Esco Bar and Eon Smoke do not have marketing authorizations and are therefore illegal.

The FDA has now placed these products on the “Red List,” which means that CBP can detain shipments without inspecting them. The FDA’s alert identified more than 20 companies located in China, South Korea and the U.S. that the agency said have been illegally manufacturing or shipping unauthorized vapes.

Senator Schumer made the announcement at Fulton Junior High School in Central New York, where Elf Bars made up 60 of the 88 vaping cases this school year.