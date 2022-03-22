ITHACA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New information has defined how SARS-CoV-2 can spread among North American white-tailed deer populations.

In 2021, researchers were able to trace many introductions of the coronavirus from people into deer populations in several states across the United States.

But according to a recent survey of five states which had SARS-CoV-2 infections rates of up to 40%, North American white-tailed deer can shed and transmit the virus for up to five days once infected.

Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center Dr. Diego Diel said this is a short transmission period.

“It’s a relatively short window of time in which the infected animals are shedding and are able to transmit the virus,” Dr. Diel said in a press release. “However, the virus is very efficient at transmitting to white-tailed-deer entering contact with infected animals.”

The study, “From Deer-to-Deer: SARS-CoV-2 is efficiently transmitted and presents broad tissue tropism and replication sites in white-tailed deer,” was published on March 21 in PLOS Pathogens also said that the virus can develop and replicate in the deer’s respiratory tract, lymphoid tissues and in its central nervous system tissues.

“Virus replication in the upper respiratory tract – especially the nasal turbinates [nose structures] – is comparable with what is observed in humans and in other animals that are susceptible to the infection and I think that’s probably one of the reasons why the virus transmits so efficiently.” As with humans, the virus spreads between deer through nasal and oral secretions and aerosols,” Dr. Diel added.

In the study, white-tailed deer were injected with SARS-CoV-2 at a facility at the USDA National Animal Disease Center in Ames, Iowa. Groups of uninfected deer were then exposed to the infected deer on days three, six and nine.

According to findings, animals exposed on day three became infected but no transmission of the virus was observed in the groups of animals that were added on days six and nine.

Cornell University said these new findings are “critical” for future studies into the coronavirus in wildlife as it can determine if deer can carry the virus without getting it from humans.

The University stated that identifying target tissues where the virus replicates could also be useful for deer hunters as epidemiologists and others are concerned that hunters could become infected while harvesting an infected deer.

“Given the broad practice of deer hunting in the U.S., knowing the sites of virus replication is important to minimize the risks of exposure and transmission from these wild animals that could potentially transmit the virus back to humans,” Diel noted.