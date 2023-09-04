LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — It’s not every day you get to see NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal at your local Best Buy, let alone have him buy you a $1,200 phone.

Kquoella Lewis says she walked into a Best Buy in Lafayette, Louisiana, to get an iPad — then she noticed a tall someone walking next to her: Shaquille O’Neal.

(KLFY)

O’Neal was inquiring about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone, and Lewis expressed her thoughts in getting one. O’Neal told the store employee, “Get two: one for me and one for her.”

Lewis said the other phone wasn’t even for him. O’Neal is reportedly an iPhone man.