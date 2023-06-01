TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shocking video shows a man in the alligator habitat at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Tampa, Florida.

Nick Reid told News Channel 8 that the man jumped into the enclosure on Wednesday to film a video.

“He caused a huge commotion and got within 5 feet of an alligator,” Reid said.

Dozens of visitors surrounded the enclosure, many of them with their phones out recording.

Several people are heard telling the man to get out of the habitat. “It’s very dangerous. Please come out,” one person said.

“Another wild Karen. Crikey,” the man says while in the enclosure.

A few moments later, the man jumps back over two fences that block guests from the gators.

Busch Gardens told News Channel 8 that the man violated park policy with “complete disregard for the safety of himself, our employees and our animals.”

The park said there is clear “Do Not Enter” signage and multiple barriers indicating the habitat was a restricted access area.

Busch Gardens said no guests, employees or animals were hurt during the incident.

“We will not tolerate this blatant disregard of our safety rules and are working with law enforcement on this matter. The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals remains a top priority,” the theme park said.