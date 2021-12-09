(NEXSTAR) – If you love Skittles but hate getting out of bed in the morning, you’ll love this news.

Skittles and Simmons have teamed up to create a fold-away bed built into a Skittles dispenser, so you can eat as much as you want without leaving the comfort of your warm blankets. Skittles will also refill the one-of-a-kind twin-sized bed for one year, should you manage to eat everything inside.

The catch? There will only be one bed made, and it will only cost $1.50 – the same as a pack of Skittles.

Simmons says it will put the bed up for sale sometime on Monday, December 13. You can sign up on the company’s website and follow Simmons on Instagram for clues.

The lucky buyer must be in the continental US and be over 18 years of age. Only the lucky person who receives a confirmation email will be allowed to purchase the bed.

You must also have a room, hallways and doorway that can accommodate the following dimensions: