Southwest service tie-ups have left more than a million holiday travelers frustrated and stranded across the country. The airline was forced to cancel nearly two-thirds of its flights for much of the week to restore stability.

“A systemic failure of Southwest Airlines leaders to modernize, support, and staff its operation leaves every frontline employee, pilots included, tired of apologizing to our passengers,” the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said in a statement Wednesday.

The meltdown has drawn federal scrutiny from prominent lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has pledged to ensure that stranded travelers are reimbursed for unexpected food, travel and lodging costs.

“We’ve never seen a situation, at least not on my watch, with this volume of disruptions, so this is going to take an extraordinary level of effort by Southwest. And we will mount an extraordinary effort to make sure that they’re meeting their obligations,” Buttigieg said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan issued a video apology Wednesday and acknowledged that the airline must update its scheduling systems.

Many bags were lost in the mess of flight cancellations, leading to what many flyers described as a “travel nightmare.”