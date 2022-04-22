ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There is an argument for and against term limits for top elected state officials. There are no limits in New York for the number of consecutive terms someone can serve as governor or lieutenant governor, for example, but that could change.

Term limits for the state’s highest offices: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and comptroller were proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the beginning of January as part of her first state of the state address. A constitutional amendment would limit these offices to two consecutive terms.

“On day one as Governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” she said. “I want people to believe in their government again.”

There are 36 states that have term limits for gubernatorial candidates, including neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to Ballotpedia. Most have a two consecutive term rule, like the one being proposed by Gov. Hochul. Check out each state’s gubernatorial term limits in the chart below:

State Term limits Alabama Two consecutive terms Alaska Two consecutive terms Arizona Two consecutive terms Arkansas Two terms a lifetime California Two terms a lifetime Colorado Two consecutive terms Delaware Two terms a lifetime Florida Two consecutive terms Georgia Two consecutive terms Hawaii Two consecutive terms Indiana Eight years in any 12 year period Kansas Two consecutive terms Kentucky Two consecutive terms Louisiana Two consecutive terms Maine Two consecutive terms Maryland Two consecutive terms Michigan Two terms a lifetime Mississippi Two terms a lifetime Missouri Two terms a lifetime Montana Eight years in any 16 year period Nebraska Two consecutive terms New Jersey Two consecutive terms New Mexico Two consecutive terms North Carolina Two consecutive terms Ohio Two consecutive terms Oklahoma Two terms a lifetime Oregon Eight years in any 12 year period Pennsylvania Two consecutive terms Rhode Island Two consecutive terms South Carolina Two consecutive terms South Dakota Two consecutive terms Tennessee Two consecutive terms Virginia No consecutive terms West Virginia Two consecutive terms Wyoming Eight years in any 16 year period

New Yorkers said they were more likely to vote for a gubernatorial candidate that supported term limits, according to a survey done by John Zogby Strategies and Unite N.Y. A combined 60.3% of survey respondents said they were much more likely (23.2%) or more likely (37.1%) to vote for a candidate who supports term limits.

Supporters of term limits say they are better for the government, acting as motivation and prompting them to remember their lives before becoming a politician which could also make them more effective leaders, according to Constitutioncenter.org. Supporters also say it could reduce corruption and keep politicians independent from special interest groups.

Those who do not support term limits say experience is critical to the success of politicians. A longer time on the job means politicians are more knowledgeable and better able to do their job. They also say it’s less democratic.