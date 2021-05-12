Stefanik will run for House GOP Conference chair after Cheney’s ouster

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said she will seek to become chair of the House Republican Conference after GOP members voted Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from the position.

In a Tweet, the North Country representative shared a letter to colleagues that said she would “unify [the] GOP Conference, House Majority, and fight on behalf of the American people to save [the] country.”

House Republicans ousted Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on Wednesday, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

She has been Congress’ highest-ranking Republican woman and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her demotion was the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening.

Stripping Cheney, 54, of her leadership job stands as a striking, perhaps historic moment for the GOP.

