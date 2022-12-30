A man in his 20’s has been taken into custody by the police in eastern Pennsylvania in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found in a rental home near campus last month.

The news broke just after the Moscow Police Department held a press conference, almost seven weeks on from the quadruple murder.

It marks the first major break in a case that has captivated and perplexed the globe.

Few details have been released publicly in the gruesome November 13 slayings of 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four friends were discovered in their rental home across the street from campus.

The Moscow Police Department has said it was working through nearly 12,000 tips in an effort to solve the case. The department didn’t immediately confirm the apprehension Friday. It scheduled a news briefing for later in the day.

