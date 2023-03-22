DENVER (KDVR) — A student is wanted by police, accused of shooting two faculty members at East High School on Wednesday morning.

The student was identified as 17-year-old Austin Lyle by the Denver Police Department. Lyle is under a safety plan to be patted down each day before entering the school.

During that search on Wednesday, Lyle got hold of a weapon and shot the staff members. He then fled the scene.

Cherry Creek Schools confirmed that Lyle was disciplined for violations of board policy and was removed from that district’s Overland High School.

Austin Lyle is suspected of shooting two faculty members at Denver East High School on March 22, 2023. (Photo via Denver Police Department)

Police described Lyle as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie

Lyle is also believed to be associated with a 2005 red Volvo XC90 with the Colorado license plate BSCW10.

Police say Lyle is considered armed and dangerous, and that members of the public should not approach him or the vehicle.

A 2005 Red Volvo XC90. Denver police say the suspect in the March 22 shooting at East High School is believed to be associated with a vehicle similar to the one pictured, with Colorado license plate BSCW10. (Photo via Denver Police Department)

FOX31 has learned that the victims are Jerald Mason and Eric Sinclair. The two are deans at the school

One victim is in serious but stable condition and the other was in surgery Wednesday morning and listed as critical, police say.

Students were sent home in a controlled release midday Wednesday.

Superintendent Alex Marrero said two armed officers will now be at East High School daily until the end of the semester.

Classes at the school will be canceled through the end of the week. Next week is spring break, and students will return the following week.