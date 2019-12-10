TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Police is having some fun mocking an ‘art piece’ that sold for over $100,000 last week with an exhibit of their own.
“Tampa’s finest piece of art work is on display at Tampa Police Department,” the department posted on its Facebook page. “The city’s most elite artist, Chief Brian Dugan, called this a ‘one of a kind’ piece.”
The asking price starts at $200,000.
The department is, of course, playing off the-banana-duct-taped-to-a-wall ‘art work’ that sold for $120K in Miami last week.
Maybe it’s an attempt to capitalize on the taped food trend.
If the doughnut is purchased anywhere near the asking price, we’ll update this story as soon as possible.
Latest Weather:
- House Democrats announce two articles of impeachment against President Trump
- Tampa police asking $200K for doughnut duct taped to wall
- Weather Blog: Don’t get used to the warmth… Temperatures are dropping like a rock this afternoon
- Skytracker Forecast (Dec. 10, 2019 AM)
- Champlain Valley, Northern NY & Montreal Regional Forecast