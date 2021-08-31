Texas Heartbeat Bill could make things harder for women to have abortions

TEXAS – As long as the SCOTUS doesn’t block the Texas Heartbeat Bill, Texas women will not be able to abort an unborn baby after a heartbeat is detected – starting Wednesday.

Heartbeats can be detected as soon as six to twelve weeks in to a pregnancy. Up until August 31, 2021, Texas women have up to 20 weeks to decide if they want to get an abortion.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law in May, and there are no exceptions in the law when it comes to rape or incest. What is unique about this law is how it is enforced.

This law gives the public the ability to sue those who assist or provide an abortion after a heartbeat is detected. Assisting an abortion includes things such as driving someone to an abortion appointment or paying for it.

But, it does not include suing the mother. Those who are pro-life and pro-choice have differing opinions on the bill.

Nancy Northup is the president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. She says, “At a time when the health care needs of Texans are greater than ever, the state should be making abortion more accessible, not less. There is no question that today’s decision will harm those who already face the greatest barriers to health care. We are analyzing this decision and will consider all of our legal options.”

John Pisciotta is the founding director of Pro-Life Waco, and he is excited to see what could happen with this bill in effect, “We want to save babies, and the thought that tomorrow could not be an abortion week in Waco.”