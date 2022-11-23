A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — If you have been invited to a Thanksgiving dinner, there are some things you should know about etiquette before attending.

When it comes to attending a holiday dinner like Thanksgiving, you have probably heard the line, “You don’t need to bring anything, just yourself.” But should you bring something anyway?

The answer is yes!

Here are seven things to know about Thanksgiving etiquette, according to Food Network:

Bring something: From a bottle of wine to your favorite craft beer to a wheel of cheese or a sleeve of fancy crackers, bringing a gift is a thoughtful gesture. If something specific is requested, make sure to bring that and refrain from improvising. Make a dish for everyone: Bring a dish that anyone with any type of food allergy or preference can eat. A vegetable, such as green beans, carrots, cauliflower, broccoli or sweet potatoes, is a safe option. Make your dish twice the gift: Bring a dish in a new container or bowl and leave it for the host to keep after dinner to remind them of you. No last-minute cancellations: Backing out at the last minute can throw off the host’s menu, food costs and seating arrangements. Only cancel if there’s a true emergency or you are sick. Icebreakers: If you know the host, come early to greet others. If you don’t know everyone, offer to help pour drinks and be a part of the conversation. The Food Network said wearing something like a statement necklace or bold broach can help spark conversation. Help with cleanup: When you notice your host start to clear plates and head back into the kitchen, offer to help with the dishes. Thank your host: Food Network said you should send your host a handwritten thank-you note (skip the text messages in this case), flowers or a memento from the day, such as a curated album of candid photographs.

Another important thing to remember while you’re attending Thanksgiving is that you should be respectful to the host and of the host’s home. Don’t spend the entire time on your phone — be present and attentive during conversations.