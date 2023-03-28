Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Everyone’s favorite guilty pleasure is back: Girl Scout Cookies!

If you didn’t pre-order your own cookies with a Girl Scout but are waiting for them to set up shop at a location near you, you’re in luck! You’ll be able to find them this weekend, April 1 through April 23!

They are selling for five dollars a box.

You can use the Girl Scout’s Cookie Finder by entering your zip code and it will then lead you to all of the stands in your area!

This year’s cookie flavors include:

Raspberry Rally® (NEW) Credit: Girl Scouts Caramel Chocolate Chip Credit: Girl Scouts Do-si-dos® Credit: Girl Scouts Lemonades® Credit: Girl Scouts Peanut Butter Patties® | Tagalongs® Credit: Girl Scouts Toast-Yay!™ Credit: Girl Scouts Adventurefuls™ Credit: Girl Scouts Caramel deLites® | Samoas® Credit: Girl Scouts Girl Scout S’mores® Credit: Girl Scouts Lemon-Ups® Credit: Girl Scouts Thin Mints® Credit: Girl Scouts Toffee-tastic® Credit: Girl Scouts

Trefoils®

Credit: Girl Scouts

Don’t like cookies but still want to support local GSNYPENN Girl Scouts? You can purchase cookies to be donated through an annual council service project.

Each year, the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways partner with community organizations and donate cookies for their use.

The 2023 recipients are the Food Bank of Central New York and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. Cookies are donated at the end of the season.