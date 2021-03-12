Tracking vaccinations across the nation as more sites open

(NewsNation Now) — As President Joe Biden announced moves to speed up vaccinations across the nation Thursday, vaccination sites — big and small — continue to open around the country.

“It is not going to do us no good if everybody doesn’t get the shot, don’t be scared, just take it,” one Floridian told NewsNation, as he received his vaccine.

So far, nearly 35 million people, or about 10% of the U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, when it comes to getting a vaccine into the arms of every person, some states have been more effective than others. States vaccinating people the fastest per capita are Alaska, New Mexico, Hawaii, West Virginia and South Dakota.

There are also states falling well behind the national average: Utah, Tennessee, California, Texas, and Georgia are the slowest at vaccinating people.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday another issue impacting vaccination numbers is the timeframe in which they are reported. Most vaccination sites are told they have to report the numbers to state health departments within 24 hours but often times that does not happen for 72 hours.