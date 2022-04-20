The trial of Eduardo Oropallo, the Elmira police officer allegedly involved in the death of Gary Strobridge back in August 2019, entered into its second day.

Oropallo was indicted in December 2020 and charged with an assault incident after Attorney General Letitia James launched an investigation into the incident. The family of Strobridge has also filed a lawsuit against the Elmira Police Department.

The Prosecution called the Emergency Room Nurse on duty the night of the incident to the stand to testify, who stated she saw the confrontation between officers and the deceased victim.

The issue in the case is whether officer Oropallo assaulted Gary Strobridge back in August 2019, though he has not been charged with his death.

Attorneys on both sides presented the jury with a timeline of events. Court proceedings will resume tomorrow morning.