HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Trinity College student was killed and two other students were injured in a hit-and-run in Hartford.

Hartford police said just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, three women were crossing New Britain Avenue at Henry Street when they were all struck by a car.

Police said 20-year-old Jillian Hegarty, of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, was taken to the hospital, where she died early Friday morning. A 19-year-old woman is listed in critical but stable condition, and a 20-year-old woman suffered minor injuries. Both remain in the hospital, college officials said.

According to Trinity College’s Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management Joe DiChristina, all three students are members of the class of 2024. DiChristina said the trio was on their way back to campus when they were hit.

Police said the suspect vehicle was traveling eastbound on New Britain Avenue and fled the scene. On Friday morning, investigators released surveillance photos of the vehicle believed to be involved.

New Haven police said the vehicle was found on Newhall Street, between Bassett and Lilac streets, in New Haven just after 1 p.m. Friday. Authorities are still looking for the driver.

This hit-and-run accident comes as a great shock to us all. Nothing could have prepared us for this kind of news and the senseless loss of life. It is simply heartbreaking. As a community, we ask that you take care of each other, provide comfort if you see someone in shock or distress, and extend extra grace to each other in the days and weeks ahead—and please remember to take care of yourself. I am grateful for the efforts of our Student Life team who are making extra efforts to check in with students this morning and to provide resources for those who need extra help processing this news. Joe DiChristina, Trinity College’s Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management



Flowers were left at Trinity College in honor of the three students struck by a hit-and-run driver on March 31, 2022.

An entire community in St, Johnsbury is mourning and in shock today. The best way to describe Jillian is the perfect role model. She was a talented dancer, whom every young girl looked up to. She was in student government here at SJA , a camp counselor for area youth – a counselor for Camp I Wanna Have Fun, a student orientation leader, HALO and Operation Creation counselor, athlete, community service volunteer, and the list goes on. In her free time she worked at a local restaurant greeting those in our community and welcoming visitors to the area. She was known for her smile and her great sense of humor. Anyone who knew Jillian loved her, and her loss is devastating. Dr. Sharon L. Howell, Headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy

Trinity College is holding a vigil Friday at 4 p.m. in the Chapel to remember Hegarty, who DiChristina described as “a loving and kind member of our community.”

The college has the following resources available to help anyone in need.

Counseling and Wellness Center: (860) 297-2415

Student and Community Life/Bantam Network: (860) 297-2683

College Chaplain: (860) 297-2013

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Hartford police at (860)-722-TIPS (8477).