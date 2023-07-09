Former President Trump addressed a crowd in Nevada during a campaign stop on Saturday, once again using his platform to rail against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — who is seen as his biggest competition in the 2024 GOP race.

“I’m not a big fan of his and he’s highly overrated. He’s highly overrated,” Trump told the crowd at a GOP volunteer event in Las Vegas. “Remember, he’s the one that wanted to cut Social Security. He’s the one that wanted to raise the minimum age and he voted on this.”

“This isn’t just. And the one thing you have to remember when a politician comes out with an initial plan and then they go into a corner because they’re getting killed because he’s getting killed,” the former president said in his remarks, which were under an hour long. “Well, he also has no personality. That helps, right?”

Trump, who lost the support of the state in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, acknowledged the difficulty he’s had with Nevadan voters.

“We have a big job to do. This has been a hard state,” he said during Saturday’s event. “I really believe it’s a Republican state.”

“This is the most important election in the history of our country,” Trump added.

He also attacked the Florida governor for his stance on ethanol, echoing remarks he made the previous day during a stop in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Before the Las Vegas event, Trump claimed DeSantis was “desperately trying to get out” of the 2024 race.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is desperately trying to get out of the Presidential race, while at the same time saving face for 2028, where he has been greatly damaged,” he posted on Truth Social, later adding “Ron is just wasting time!”

The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Trump currently with 52.4 percent support, while DeSantis trails at 21.5 percent support. While the former president cited his lack of personality and policy decisions, the Florida governor blamed media outlets for his sagging poll numbers.

“Well, I think if you look at the people like the corporate media, who are they going after?” he said. “Who do they not want to be the nominee? They’re going after me.”

Trump has consistently argued that DeSantis’ rise in the party and ultimately to the governor’s desk is due to his endorsement, and he did not hold back this week either.

“He was so far behind, ’cause, you know why? ‘Cause he was a lousy candidate, and I endorsed him and he became like a rocket ship, and he ended up getting the nomination,” Trump said Friday in Iowa.

The Iowa GOP announced on Saturday that the caucuses are slated for Jan. 15, 2024.