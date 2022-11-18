WICHITA, Kan. (WJW) — CAUTION: This video shows the tear-jerking moment a momma chimpanzee was reunited with her baby.

Baby Kucheza was born to Mahale on Tuesday via C-section at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, according to a Facebook post.

The little guy wasn’t breathing well on his own so he stayed in the hospital until the medical team reunited him with his mother.

After two days without her baby, Mahale is seen leaping to her baby, then scooping him up in her arms to snuggle him.

The two don’t seem to have a hard time bonding. The zoo also caught a sweet moment while he nursed shortly after the reunion.

The zoo is recognized for its support of field conservation programs and the successful breeding of rare and endangered species. It’s home to over 3,000 animals of more than 400 different species.