US dismisses suit against Vermont hospital over abortions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has dismissed a lawsuit against the University of Vermont Medical Center alleging it forced a nurse to participate in an abortion procedure she objected to on religious grounds.

The one-page notice filed by the Justice Department in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday gave no reason for its decision. The lawsuit, filed last December in the waning days of the Trump administration, alleged the Burlington hospital discriminated against health care workers who refuse to perform or assist with abortions.

UVM Medical Center CEO Dr. Steve Leffler said Monday they are “committed to meeting the medical needs of our patients, while respecting the religious and moral beliefs of our employees.”