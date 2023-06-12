(KTLA) — The official start of summer is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than to vacation like a superstar?

Booking.com and Mariah Carey have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration that’s a sweet fantasy come to life.

It’s called Mariah’s Beverly Hills Escape, and it’s a special two-night package at the singer’s favorite Beverly Hills vacation rental.

And the cost of the getaway, which includes an itinerary curated by Carey herself, will go for the low price of only $6.21 “in honor of the first day of summer.”

“Dahhlings! I’m thrilled to welcome you to my home away from home in Beverly Hills this summer and hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I have,” the songstress penned in her note on the website.

Carey herself stayed at the location this past spring.

On Instagram, she even showed herself and her two children enjoying the Beverly Hills home’s amenities.

“Sometimes a week or two isn’t enough to get away. That’s why I was thrilled to stay for a few months in a gorgeous Beverly Hills estate, which I found on Booking.com,” said the “Honey” singer. “My family and I enjoyed all the luxuries this beautiful home has to offer and now, one of my Lambs has the opportunity to experience LA in true Mimi fashion by staying in the same home and visiting all my favorite places in the area!”

Mariah’s Beverly Hills Escape will be available to book exclusively on Booking.com on June 21 at 9 a.m. PST for a single stay from June 23 through June 25.

The one-time trip will feature: